(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of nice days before it turns stormy.
Highs today and Friday will reach the low-to-mid-80s with abundant sunshine. While a few sprinkles are possible this afternoon, most of us will remain dry.
By Friday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will move across the area.
Shower and thunderstorm chances go up Saturday afternoon and evening and some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.
More showers and storms are possible Sunday and Monday.
Weekend highs will be in the 80°-85° range.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
