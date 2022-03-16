(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a couple more very warm days before it turns cooler.
Highs will warm into the low-70's today and tomorrow and it'll be rather breezy at times.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap today with more clouds coming in Thursday.
This will lead to a decent rain maker Thursday night through Saturday morning with a few thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts will generally be one-half of an inch to an inch.
By Saturday morning, before the rain ends, it could be cold enough for the rain to change over to snow. No accumulation is expected.
Warm weather returns Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
