SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued an urgent water use statement after two of their three wells experienced catastrophic failures.
Sangamon Valley Public Water District facilities experienced power outages due to a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois.
In the statement, they said, "All of our wells have surge protection, and this particular spike was so large it engaged and compromised those safety mechanisms. As a result of this power surge, two of our three wells have experienced catastrophic failures and we are only able to pump water from one well."
Normally, during summer months, they said they would be able to keep up with water use with two wells running simultaneously. However, they are unable to operate two wells at this time.
Repairs are already in progress and are expected to be completed no later than Monday, June 27.
SVPWD Board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 22, and voted through Ordinance to issue an emergency, TEMPORARY LEVEL 1 - WATER USE RESTRICTION.
District Ordinance 3.15 - Water Use Restrictions Level 1 Water Use Restriction: Level 1: Water shall not be used from the water system for the watering of yards, gardens, shrubs, trees or/and other open spaces. Water from the system shall not be used for the initial filling of swimming pools or for the washing of houses or other buildings or for the washing of automobiles, trucks, motor homes and recreational vehicles or any other vehicles by private individuals not at a commercial car washing establishment.
If water use is not restricted, high water demand could decrease pressure in the system making it unsafe for fire protection and increase the potential for boil orders.
SVPWD Customers are those that reside North of I74 and East of Route 47.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.