OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - Two Ogden men who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Monday have been identified.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's office, the 58-year-old driver, identified by the coroner as Douglas Stevens, and 20-year-old passenger, Keylan Henry, were driving north on County Road 2700E at 1700N just before 6 p.m. when they left the roadway and hit a guardrail.
Douglas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.
Henry was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. at the scene of the crash.
The coroner said neither were wearing seatbelts, and they died from multiple blunt force injuries received during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
