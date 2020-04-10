(WAND) - The Urbana Health Department informed two Paris 95 employees that they must quarantine because they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
All Paris 95 employees were notified and it's staff will take additional precautions to ensure health of employees.
"Paris Union School District 95 takes the safety of our employees, students and community very seriously, and we will follow all directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to stop the spread of COVID-19," the district said in a release."