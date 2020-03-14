Two cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Sangamon County.
The first patient is 71 and is critically ill and currently in intensive care. The patient lives in Florida and her son recently traveled to Switzerland. He was asymptomatic when he returned. She then traveled to Springfield on March 7th. She was asymptomatic until March 11 and was presented to Memorial Medical Center on March 12.
The second patient is a Sangamon County resident. Nurses are notifying the patient and family. the person is at home. they will interview the patient to see where they have traveled in the past 14 days.
"If you feel ill, if you feel that you might have an issue, do NOT come to the ER. Do NOT go to the doctor," said Dr. Brian Miller. Call for further instruction. You can call the hotline, at 321-2606. Do NOT drive in as this will over the system and we will not be able to take care of the people who may be truly ill."