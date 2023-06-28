Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.