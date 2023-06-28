DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has released the names of two out of the three people pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on IL-49, on Tuesday.
Joseph D. Stallone, age 19, and Keegynn L. Martinek, age 17, of Paxton were killed while driving a Jeep Compass. The name of the other driver will be released pending identification and notification of next of kin.
According to Illinois State Police, on June 27, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a stolen gray 2005 Toyota Camry, was traveling eastbound on 3550N near IL-49, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a white 2016 Jeep Compass, was traveling northbound on IL-49 in the same area when the stolen vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Jeep on the driver's side.
Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle and the two teens in the Jeep were pronounced dead.
The roadway was shut down for the investigation and recovery until approximately 1:38 a.m.
No further information is available.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.