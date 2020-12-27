(WAND)- Two dead after car drives into a bar's outdoor patio area.
DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, IL, were pronounced dead on the scene after a car ran off the roadway and onto the outdoor patio of Deuce's Wild Saloon in Richland County.
The vehicle's driver, Michael W. Mattox, 60, of Dundas, IL, was transported to the hospital with minor injures.
Mattox is being charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, No Valid License, and Improper Lane Usage.
This incident remains under joint investigation by the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.