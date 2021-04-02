DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people escaped a house fire in Decatur early Friday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house on fire at 1261 E. Willard Ave. at 1:40 a.m.
The fire was reported as companies were busy fighting a fire at another home at 1056 E. Wood St.
Responding units arrived to the Willard St fire to find heavy fire blowing out the back of them home.
Two adult residents were already on the sidewalk and said everyone was out of the house.
Firefighters worked to keep the fire from catching an adjacent, occupied house on fire.
The fire was burning in a large attic space. An aerial ladder was used to ventilate the roof to control the attic fire. The fire was under control in 30 minutes.
The office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate both fires, the one on E. Wood St. and the fire on Willard Ave.
