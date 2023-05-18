DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people escaped a house fire in Decatur Wednesday evening.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to a home in the 900 block of E. Harrison Ave. at 5 p.m. because the occupants could smell smoke in the home.
Crews upgraded the call to a 1st alarm working fire.
The occupants had gotten out safely on their own by the time firefighters arrived.
The gas was shut off, and AMEREN was contacted to drop the service line and eliminate electrical hazards.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire within a half hour of arrived.
Investigators said the fire was unintentionally set due to smoking material.
The occupants are being assisted by The Red Cross.
The fire department said the occupants were able to get out safely, because they had working smoke detectors in their home that went off.
