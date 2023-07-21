DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead inside of a vehicle in Decatur early Friday morning.
WAND News first reported that neighbors woke up to find the 800 block of S. Webster Street blocked off.
Decatur Police told us a caller reported seeing two unresponsive people inside a vehicle just before 5 a.m.
Officers found a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man dead inside the vehicle. Police said they had both suffered traumatic injuries.
Multiple officers searched the red Dodge vehicle parked on the street. Others talked to neighbors to see if they might have witnessed what happened. Some appeared to be overcome with emotion as officers questioned them. Police maintained a consistent presence of five to six vehicles to block off the scene.
Neighbors who spoke to WAND News said they did not witness what brought police out to their neighborhood, but they remember waking up a little before 5 a.m. to sound of sirens and the red and blue flashing lights outside.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-424-2734. You can also make a report anonymously by calling 217-423-8477.
