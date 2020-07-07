DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit two pedestrians in Decatur Monday night, sending both to the hospital.
Police responded to the area of 22nd and Olive streets at 9:44 p.m. for a report of a personal injury crash. On scene police found two people were hit by a car.
Police say two pedestrians were walking in the southbound lanes on 22nd street just south of the Garfield Avenue overpass when they were hit. Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital. The two hit were both Decatur residents aged 48 and 40-years old. One of the pedestrians has life threatening injuries.
The vehicle was driven by a 24-year old Decatur resident. Police say the driver did not have any injuries.
A station crew at the scene observed damage to the car, which is a Domino's pizza delivery vehicle. The damage included a front windshield that was entirely broken.
Police say members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.