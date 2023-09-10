VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in a house fire in Virginia Thursday.
Just before 11 p.m. the Virginia Fire Department, other area departments, Beardstown Ambulance, Cass County Sheriff's Office, and Ashland Police Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of East Springfield St.
Two occupants of the house, Randy D. Lawson and Denise S. Lawson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of the fire has not yet been released.
