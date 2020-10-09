NEW HOLLAND, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash near New Holland, Illinois have been identified by the Logan County Coroner.
Bridget M. Davis, 41, and Alexander L. Davis, 57, both from Mason City, Illinois were pronounced dead early Thursday.
The crash is being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
Autopsies will be done at the McLean County Morgue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.