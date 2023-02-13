COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North early Monday.
This is just south of Charleston.
Two people were killed, a 50-year-old man from Fairfield and a 47-year-old man from Mattoon. Their identities have not been released.
All lanes of Illinois Route 130 were shut down but have since reopened.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. ISP said an SUV driven by the man from Fairfield was going north on Illinois 130 about 1/4 mile south of 300N. A car driven by a man from Mattoon was going south at the same location.
Police said for unknown reasons, the SUV crossed the center line and hit the front of the car.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Coles County Coroner.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
