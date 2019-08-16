DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot at a party in Danville Thursday.
Police found the first victim, a 27-year-old Danville woman, at Grant and Fairchild. She said she was at a party in the 1100 block of Chandler St. when she heard gun shots. A bullet was lodged close to her lung. She was transferred to Carle and was in stable condition as of Friday morning.
She ran towards OSF Hospital after being shot in the back.
A second victim, a 31-year-old Danville man, was driven to the hospital. He told police he was also at the party and heard shots. He was shot in the right thigh. He was transferred to Carle in stable condition.
No one is in custody at this time.
If you have any information, call Danville police.