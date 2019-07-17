TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple agencies are investigating in Taylorville after two people were shot. Authorities now have a suspect in custody.
Christian County Sheriff, Bruce Kettlekamp, tells WAND TV two people were shot Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near the residence of 1259 N. 1250 East Rd. in Taylorville. Both shooting victims were taken to a Springfield Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
On scene, WAND crews saw Crime Scene Investigators searching and collecting evidence and placing evidence flags in the yard of the home. A drone was also seen in the air while authorities investigated.
Officials say a suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Christian County Jail for Unlawful Use and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The suspect, Nathan L Howell, 40yo male, Taylorville, may face additional charges pending investigation of the incident.
Stay with WAND as we continue to follow this developing story.