URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot in Urbana Monday.
Urbana Police were called to the 2000 block of Vawter at 3:19 a.m. for shots fired.
Police arrived to find a 37-year-old man from Urbana who had been shot in his stomach.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument that took place in the 2000 block of Vawter between several people.
While on the scene of the shooting, police learned that a 28-year-old Urbana man, Anthony Wilkins, had also been shot in the arm during the same incident and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Neither of the men who were shot had life-threatening injuries. Both men were treated and released.
During the course of the investigation, police said they discovered Wilkins was in possession of cocaine and that he had been identified as one of the people shooting.
After he received treatment, he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was ultimately transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail where he is awaiting further court proceedings.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.