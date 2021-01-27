(WAND) - Be sure to check Saturday’s Powerball tickets if you played, especially if you bought yours in Taylorville or Springfield.
A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. A $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.
The winning numbers Saturday were 05, 08, 17, 27, 28, (14).
Since the start of January, seven players across the Illinois have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT.
