EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was rescued by the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team Monday morning after being stranded on top of his car in flood waters.
The rescue team was called out at 6:30 Monday morning to 300th St. at the Railroad Trestle just south of Highway 33 in Beecher City.
A 22-year-old Beecher City man was stranded on top of his car in flood waters.
While the team was responding, the victim's father became stranded in the waters while trying to rescue his son.
The team was able to get both men out of the swift water current with the help of Tri County Fire Protection District and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men were evaluated by awaiting EMS.
Due to the depth of the water, the vehicle will be recovered later as the flood water recedes.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team spent approximately 30 minutes on scene.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.