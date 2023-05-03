SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were displaced by a house fire that occurred in the 1100 block of N 5th on Wednesday morning.
The Springfield Fire Department was called for smoke coming from a two-story shotgun house. Fighters were able to extinguish the fire within several minutes.
The homeowner informed SPD that there were two cats and a lizard in the home. One cat was found alive, one cat was missing, and the lizard "was involved or close to the point of ignition."
No injuries were reported from the fire.
