CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After more than 20 years of service, two Urbana school districts will change their food provider from Aramark.
According to our partners at the News-Gazette: School Boards in Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour recently approved contracts with Arbor Management, an Illinois based provider, after they offered the lowest bid.
Vice President of Arbor Management Jeff Krause says they’ve been looking into break into the market in central and southern Illinois. Currently they say Aramark has almost a monopoly of the area.
Krause says there will most likely be no staff turnover in the school districts. Workers in the Urbana school district will actually receive a dollar per hour raise. The CFO with the Urbana district, Carol Baker, says one major issue they’ve had with Aramark has been employee turnover.