CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-vehicle accident on Sunday night sends two people to the hospital.
According to police, Jorge Adrian Vazquez Marroquin, 29, of Arcola, IL, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 229 at a high rate of speed and rear-ended Patricia Hatten, 53, of Tuscola, IL.
Hatten's vehicle left the northbound lanes, crossed the center median, and came to a final rest blocking both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 229.
Vazquez Marroquin's vehicle left the roadway and came to a final rest in the center median on its roof.
Both Hatten and Vazquez Marroquin were transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Vazquez Marroquin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver's license, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seat belt, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
