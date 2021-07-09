DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle car crash at the intersection of McKinley and Main.
Lt. Seal says police were called at 2:28 p.m. on Friday for reports of a collision.
According to officials, a 66-year old man was traveling northbound and disobeyed the traffic signal causing him to strike a westbound vehicle driven by 66 year old woman, who had three passengers.
The man was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The woman was also transported for dizziness.
No other injuries were reported, and the man received a ticket for disobeying the traffic light.
Traffic was being diverted due to the accident but is now back open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.