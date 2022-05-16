SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- Two individuals were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55.
According to police, three vehicles were all traveling southbound near milepost 91 in Sangamon County, Li’Derick Franklin, 21, of St. Charles, MO was driving in the left lane, Demetrius Buckhart, 75, of St. Louis, MO was in the center lane, and Erika Palsen, 49, and Phillip Palsen, 59, both of Divernon, IL, were in the right lane.
Police report their preliminary findings indicate Franklin attempted to conduct a lane change into the center lane, when Buckhart took evasive action by swerving his vehicle to the right into the path of Palsen.
Franklin's 2022 Kia Sedan struck the left front of Buckhart's 2021 Peterbilt Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer. Buckhart's vehicle then struck the Palsen's 2012 Ford Escape.
Franklin's vehicle came to a stop after traveling off the left side of the roadway striking several yellow crash barriers.
Buckhart was able to safely stop on the right shoulder. And the Palsen vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a metal guardrail and overturned onto the passenger side.
Both Franklin and Buckhart reported no injuries on the scene, however, the Palsens were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police cited Franklin for improper lane usage.
