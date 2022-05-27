EFFINGHAM COUNTY, (WAND)- Two people were sent to hospital as the result of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 57.
According to police, Avery Hunter Jr., 47, and Carolyn R. Johnson, 34, both of Riverdale, IL were traveling southbound on Interstate 57 and failed slow down for current weather conditions.
Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle had lost control and went off the roadway, striking the concrete center median, before coming to a rest across two lanes of southbound traffic.
Hunter Jr. and Johnson were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening.
Police cited Hunter Jr. for driving too fast for conditions.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.