DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Fire crews responded to a house fire, Tuesday morning, that sent two residents to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries.
According to the Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters, crews were dispatched for a report of a house fire on the 3500 block of Frendale Ave around 3:26 a.m.
Upon arrival, Firefighters reported heavy fire to the structure and began to deploy multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
In addition to the two residents taken to the hospital, Chief McMasters also reports one pet was lost in the fire.
Firefighters said the house, and a vehicle, were considered a total loss at approximately $80,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No Firefighter injuries were reported.
