DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville police responded to two separate reports of shots fired over the weekend.
According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Garden Dr in regards to a victim with a gunshot wound on Saturday, June 12, around 12:18 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had been transported to the OSF Emergency Room in a personal vehicle.
Officers then responded to the emergency room and located a
30-year-old Chicago man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim told police he was standing outside at a party in the 1200 block of Garden Dr when he heard gunshots and was struck.
The victim stated he did not see who was shooting and was unable to provide a suspect description.
Police say the victim was treated and later released due to his wound not being considered life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported during this incident.
Danville police also responded to another report of shots being fired on Sunday, June 13, around 3:19 a.m.
Police responded to the area of Main St and Cronkhite St for a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers checked the area when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
Officers then responded to the emergency room and located a 24-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.
The victim told police he was hanging out with friends in the area of Main St and Cronkhite St when he heard multiple gunshots, and he was struck.
The victim stated his friends put him in a car and drove him to the hospital.
According to police, the victim is still being treated for his wounds and is stable.
No other injuries were reported during this incident, and no suspect information is currently available.
At this time, there is nothing to indicate that these shootings are related.
However, the investigation into these incidents continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.