ST.LOUIS (WAND) - Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are in the hospital after they were shot Saturday evening.
According to the department spokesperson, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Hartford around 5:45 p.m. near Tower Grove Park.
Both officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. During a press conference, Chief John Hayden said the officer who was shot in the head is in very critical condition.
Police said a the suspect is barricaded inside a house in the area. The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint and is still in the home. The suspect did not know the couple. Multiple streets are blocked off.
This is a developing story, WAND News will keep you updated as we learn more.
