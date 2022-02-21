(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will experience the tale of two seasons this week.
Our week kicks off on a breezy and warm note with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 50s to near 60°.
Clouds will be on the increase Monday with a few showers by evening. Showers become likely tonight and Tuesday with a some thunderstorms possible.
There is the threat for a few strong storms Tuesday across our southern hometowns with damaging winds the biggest threat.
After reaching 60° Tuesday, temperature fall off in the afternoon and we'll wake up to around 20° Wednesday morning.
Our next weather system arrives Wednesday night as a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow.
This will continue into Thursday and Thursday night. By later Thursday, it should be all snow.
At this point, accumulation of a few inches is likely.
Keep up on the WAND weather forecast as we go through the week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.