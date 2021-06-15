SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters responded to two structure fires on Tuesday afternoon.
The first fire, found in the 900 block of Enterprise St. at or around 4 p.m. Tuesday, involved authorities requesting vertical ventilation. Crews went to the roof, where flames at one point were visibly showing, to ventilate.
Aerial trucks attacked the flames with water, crews said. At 4:45 p.m., crews were remaining on the scene after the fire was extinguished for overhaul and putting out hot spots.
Before 5 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 200 block of S. Paul Street for a fire. Some crews were moved from the Enterprise Street fire response for this fire.
A working fire was found and officials believed they had they fire knocked at 5:04 p.m., according to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page.
WAND News is working to learn more about these fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.