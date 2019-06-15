CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cumberland County.
It happened around six Friday night on Interstate 70 at Mile Post 114, State Police said.
A car's driver-side, rear tire suddenly ruptured. It caused the driver to lose control of the car. It skidded off the roadway and into the median, ISP said. The car rolled several times.
State Police say both the car's driver and passenger were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.