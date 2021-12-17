DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Two teens report they were shot at while driving in Danville, per police.
According to officials, Danville Police responded to a call in regards of shots fired in the area of 1300 block of Grant St., Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:41 p.m.
Police say they received several calls reporting a white colored SUV was chasing a silver colored car and shots were being fired from the white SUV.
When Officers arrived in the area they located the victim vehicle which was a silver Chevy Cruze that was occupied by two 16-year-old male juveniles.
Officers noted that the victims vehicle had been struck multiple times by the gunfire.
After further questioning, victims told police they were driving the Chevy Cruze and saw subjects in a white SUV following and shooting at them, but that they did not know who the subjects were and could not identify them.
Witnesses also stated that a male black subject with short dreadlocks and a black puffy jacket was hanging out of the rear passenger side of a white SUV and shooting at the victims vehicle.
Police say no other suspect information is currently available and no injuries were reported during this incident.
Danville Police are looking into this investigation, and at this time no other information is being released.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
