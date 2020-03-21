Coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

 HOGP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County.

Champaign County now has a total of three cases.

Both are University of Illinois employees. One resident is a man in his 30's and the other is a man in his 50's. Both are isolated at home and recovering. Public health officials are identifying and contacting everyone that came into close contact with the two men.

I can assure you that public health and all community partners are working tirelessly on our community-level response to COVID-19. Your adherence to public health guidance keeps you, your family, our healthcare providers, first responders and other essential staff safe,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator.