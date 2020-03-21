CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County.
Champaign County now has a total of three cases.
Both are University of Illinois employees. One resident is a man in his 30's and the other is a man in his 50's. Both are isolated at home and recovering. Public health officials are identifying and contacting everyone that came into close contact with the two men.
“I can assure you that public health and all community partners are working tirelessly on our community-level response to COVID-19. Your adherence to public health guidance keeps you, your family, our healthcare providers, first responders and other essential staff safe,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator.