COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A two-vehicle crash on Illinois 16 at 1200 East in Coles County led to a closure of the intersection.
After 5:30 p.m. Monday, state police said the intersection will be closed for four to six hours. Authorities have been diverting traffic off IL 26 onto Old State Road for eastbound traffic and Osage Road for westbound traffic.
Drivers are asked to use caution if they are in the area and slow down.
More details are expected in a future media release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.