MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles drew a response from Macon County deputies Monday.
The crash happened at Route 121 and McDonald Road, which is in the area Hervey City.
The two drivers involved in the crash were responsive when deputies got to the scene, authorities said. A member of the Macon County Sheriff's Office was at a hospital after 5 p.m. checking on the condition of both people.
While an exact cause is unclear, deputies said both vehicles had extensive front-end damage.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.