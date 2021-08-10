SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- One man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sangamon County.
According to police, Steven W. Lankston, 44, of Knoxville, was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at Milepost 91. For unknown reasons, he left the roadway and struck the vehicle directly in front of him while over-correcting back into his lane.
Lankston struck the rear end of Junjie Yu, a 50-year-old male from El Monte, CA, who finally came to a stop when it crashed into the median and struck the median cables.
Police say Lankston was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Junjie Yu refused medical attention.
Lankston was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, no seat belt, and using an electronic communication device while operating a vehicle.
At this time, no other information is being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.