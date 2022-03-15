FAYETTE COUNTY, (WAND)- One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 70.
According to police, preliminary investigation indicates Vera Stovall, 52, of Charlotte, NC was traveling east on Interstate 70 near milepost 68 in the right lane and pulled off onto the right shoulder, when Brian Hamilton, 57, from Marion, IN, also traveling east on Interstate 70, failed to reduce speed, ran off the roadway to the right and struck the driver side of Stovall.
Officials say Hamilton crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the left he came to rest partially in the median and partially in the left lane, and reported no injuries.
Stovall was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police report the right lane was shut down during the crash investigation while the left lane remained open.
Hamilton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Authorities remind all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.