PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-74 early Thursday morning.
According to officials, Deandre Bowman, 35, of Decatur, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 at milepost 172 when he lost control due to rain on the roadway and skidded out of control, driving through the center median before coming to a stop after striking the front of a westbound traveler.
Bowman struck the vehicle of Vladimir Lichvan, 56, of Elmhurst.
Police say Bowman was traveling with Tyrai L. Sadd, 25, of Chicago, both were transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Traffic in the area of I-72 westbound near milepost 170 in Piatt County was temporarily shut down while crews worked to clear the scene and clean up debris.
Bowman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Sadd was cited for possession of open alcohol by a passenger.
