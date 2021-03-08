DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded Monday night to a two-vehicle crash in Decatur.
The crash happened at Mound Road and Westlawn Avenue. A WAND News crew at the scene observed an ambulance leaving the area, but it's unknown if anyone was on it.
At least one vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged in pictures the station crew took at the scene.
Decatur police responded to the scene. WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
