DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identifies two victims from a deadly fire on Thursday.
Edward B. Wilson, 45, and his brother Martez L. Wilson, 41, were found dead; the official cause of death is currently pending, awaiting an autopsy.
Danville Fire department responded to the call on Thursday, Dec. 17, shortly after 5:23 p.m. at 419 N. Bowman Avenue.
Danville Fire Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the incident.
