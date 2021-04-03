CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police responded to reports of shots fired around the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived on the scene and found that a vehicle and two houses were damaged by gunfire.
According to police at approximately 1:45 a.m., they were notified that a 25-year-old male from Champaign and a 26-year-old male from Danville had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The 26-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, underwent surgery, and was released.
The 25-year-old male was shot in the right foot and was treated and released.
No other injuries were reported to the police.
The preliminary investigation indicates both male victims were shot in the front yard of a residence in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive.
Multiple shots were reported to have been fired from a black SUV, around 30 shell casings were found at the scene.
“The senseless acts of gun violence in our community must stop, and I am saddened to learn two more individuals were struck by gunfire overnight. Thankfully, their injuries were not life threatening,” said Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen. “Addressing the issue of gun violence is a top priority of the City Council. We have invested in programs, services, and partnerships communitywide, and we will continue that work on violence prevention measures moving forward.”
Champaign Police are actively working on this investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the police at 217-351-4545.
Businesses and houses in the area with exterior video surveillance systems are also encouraged to contact the police department.
