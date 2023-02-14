(WAND WEATHER) - Two weather systems will bring strong winds to Central Illinois this week.
The first will warm us well into the 50s today and bring wind and rain this afternoon. We're under a "Wind Advisory" through early Wednesday morning for wind gusts to 50 miles-per-hour.
Rain departs early tonight and Wednesday will be sunny, breezy, and even warmer with highs in the low-60s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Thursday will be another windy day with temperatures falling into the 30s by late afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers are possible, especially north.
Sunshine returns Friday. It'll be cold with highs only in the low-30s and lows around 20°.
We warm up again this weekend under sunny, breezy conditions. Highs Saturday will approach 50° and we'll be in the 50s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
