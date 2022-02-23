(WAND WEATHER)- Two rounds of wintry weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
After some flurries this morning, we'll see a sun and cloud mix and cold highs in the upper-20s.
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop this evening and change over to snow mainly across our southern hometowns with accumulations staying under an inch.
A second wave of wintry weather develops late Thursday morning and this one will cover all of the area. It'll start as a wintry mix and change over to all snow by Thursday night and that's when we'll see most of our accumulation.
Most of Central Illinois will see 1"-3" of snow with some 4" totals possible mainly north of Interstate 72. And, some southern hometowns may see only an inch.
Once this system moves out by daybreak Friday, dry weather and chilly temperatures stick around through the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
