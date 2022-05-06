DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two women were stabbed in a home invasion in Decatur Thursday night.
Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of E. Locust St. just after 8 p.m.
They found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture wounds to their bodies.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating this case as attempted murder.
No one is in custody at this time.
