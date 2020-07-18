DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Police tell WAND News the shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of Clinton Street. Two people were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds, the extent of the victims injuries has not been released.
The victims are in their early twenties, police say one victim was born in 1998 and the other in 2000.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.