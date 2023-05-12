EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall has a new assistant helping with arson investigations. He will be two next week and has a wet nose.
K9 Rowan is a yellow Lab – Golden Retriever mix named Rowan. He is now assigned to his handler Special Agent Kyle Rentfrow of the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. His job is to sniff out accelerants which may have been used to commit arson crimes. When he finds those accelerants he receives a treat hand fed to him by Kyle. Kyle works but for Rowan it’s more of a game.
Rowan and Kyle are now the seventh certified team currently in service. They are assigned to a region covering Effingham and Southern Illinois.
State Farm funds the program through its State Farm Arson Dog Program. So far they have placed 450 dogs in 46 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.
