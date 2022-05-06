SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a single vehicle DUI crash, according to police.
ISP officials say that preliminary investigative details indicate Makayla D. Brown, 27, of Winchester, IL was traveling southbound on Sand Road, just south of Bloomfield Road in Scott County, when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Brown was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and a two-year-old male passenger was also transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the crash occurred on Thursday around 2:50 p.m.
Brown was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or intoxicating compounds and improper lane usage.
At this time no further information has been released.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.