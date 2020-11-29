DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur house fire sends two people to the hospital in critical condition, both victims are believed to be ”youth,” according to fire officials.
The fire happened Sunday afternoon on West Main Street just west of Monroe Avenue.
Decatur fire officials tell WAND News, paramedics had a child pulled out of the house and on the way to the hospital as fire crews arrived on scene. While working the fire, firefighters say they found another person unconscious in the home.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Decatur fire officials say the cause is unknown but as routine the Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating.
Fire officials called the fire large, saying that it took all firefighters on duty to put the fire out.
