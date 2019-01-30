(WAND) - Tyson chicken nuggets are being recalled, because they may contain rubber.
36,420 pounds of panko chicken nuggets were produced on Nov. 26, 2018.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).
The products recalled bear establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
People reported finding pieces of rubber in the nuggets.
FSIS was notified on Jan. 29.
No illnesses have been reported so far, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness related to consuming the product should contact a healthcare provider.
If you have these nuggets in your freezer, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.